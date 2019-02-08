Home Security Camera Catches Man with Axe Smashing Through Car Windows in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A Ring security camera catches an axe-wielding man smashing the windows of several car, sending glass shards flying.

It happened early Wednesday morning on Belleview Avenue in Stockton.

In the video, you can see the man hitting several windows of one car, before moving on to other cars in the driveway.

He doesn't stop until he hacks the windows to a truck parked along the street that sets the alarm off.

“Just by watching the video you see how violently he was striking those windows with that axe. So, he's a very violent person,” said Joe Silva. “He was very brazen in his actions that morning. So, right now we don't know what else he's capable of doing so we need to figure out who he is and make sure he gets taken into custody.”

Stockton Police Spokesman, Silva says they're searching for the vandal and working to find out why he's targeting the home.

Jacqueline Zavala who lives at the home with her family says this is the second time this has happened to their cars in the past week.

“My concern now is that he's not done because every time he just keeps getting worse and when there's no more windows on our cars to break, I'm afraid that he's going to go after our house,” said Zavala during a phone interview.

She says her family now feels unsafe in their own home and are also out thousands of dollars for repairs.

The windows were fixed today but the family says they're worried the man will come back for a third time unless he's caught.

“The first time it was a metal BB gun and a hammer, this time it was an axe. Next time who says it won't be a gun,” expressed Zavala.

If you have any information on who the man in the video is, you're asked to call Stockton police.