Kings Add 4 New Players to Roster in Hopes of a Playoff Appearance

SACRAMENTO -- The Kings introduced their fans to their three newest roster additions Friday night.

The purpose, of course, is for the Kings to now make a run at their first playoff appearance in 12 years.

The longest drought in the NBA.

Make no mistake, Kings fans have one thing on their mind with the re-tooling of the roster this week.

“The playoffs are just gonna happen,” one fan said.

“We got Harrison Barnes, a great small forward. 8th seed here we come,” said another fan.

Barnes is the key acquisition this week by the Kings.

Along with guard Alec Burks and small forward Corey Brewer.

Together, the trio has appeared in 124 playoff games in their careers and the hope is that they can be the difference makers for a franchise that hasn't been to the playoffs since 2006.

“You know play fast, play free. Move the ball, compete defensively and hopefully we can give a boost to a team that is right there,” said Barnes.

“Playing for one another and playing for something bigger than yourself is always exciting. Especially with this young group that is energized and likes to play with each other and have fun,” Burks added.

“Just being with this young team and the way they like to play, get up and down, that's the way I like to play,” said Brewer. “And they're trying to make the playoffs. For me, it's what it is all about, playing in the playoffs.”

About the only question in the building tonight was, ‘would this group be able to get it together and gel in time to make the playoffs?

“I'm trying to see how they're going to add to the energy of the Kings,” a fan expressed. “I am a little concerned because it kind of messed up the chemistry we already had.”

The 4th new player the Kings added this week, Caleb Swanigan, was inactive Friday and may start in the G League with the Stockton Kings.