Second Round of Heavy Snow Slowly Arriving in the Sierra

Watch Sonseeahray Tonsall’s report tonight on FOX40 News at 10 p.m.

POLLOCK PINES — With the evidence of Mother Nature’s first February free-for-all, all over, Jordan Reams decided to do a little construction work.

“There’s gonna be a fireplace right here — right here? Yeah, we’re gonna make it higher than the igloo… so we’re gonna actually have it enclosed and then we’re gonna have a chimney that goes above it,” explained Reams.

That’s right, he hopes to have a fancy 8-person igloo done long before this week’s second storm is done dumping over the Sierra. He couldn’t ignore an abundance of raw materials to work with.

“We usually don’t get this much snow. We usually get a little bit, like maybe half a foot but we got it good this year,” Reams said.

After last weekend’s dumping, all of this snow is still on the ground all over Pollock Pines, 17 inches of it.

Right up Pony Express Trail from the igloo in progress, the first flakes of the incoming storm had folks packing into Sportsman’s Hall for dinner.

“Lots of people off the highway. Lots and lots of people off the highway. Anybody headed up to Tahoe, they know our history,” said Waitress, Christi Tefft. “We’ve been here forever.”

Part of that history? Being one of the few places in town with power when everyone else’s is out. So, if new snow weighs down lines overnight and folks wake up not being able to make breakfast, there’ll be a run on.

Despite the promise of rough weather making for rough road conditions, Uber driver Susan Le accepted a fare from Yuba City to South Lake Tahoe… in her 2-wheel drive Toyota.

“I just told him I don’t know if I can do it and he handed me cash and he said, ‘I will tip for your ride back and I will pay for chains on the way there,’ and so I said ‘ok,’” said Le.

That tip was in the hundreds.

And with roads still clear, the way home worked out for Le as well with a rider in Pollock Pines tapping her for a trip to Placerville.