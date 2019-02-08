Suspect in Stolen Truck Involved in Deadly Crash on March Lane in Stockton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The Stockton Police Depart is at the scene of a deadly crash on March Lane and Quail Lakes Drive.

The incident began around 3 a.m. when CHP officers attempted to stop a Chevy Silverado truck for speeding on I-5.

The driver then got off the freeway at March Lane and led officers on a pursuit. CHP said the suspect ran a red light and struck three other vehicles at the Quail Lakes Drive intersection.

One driver sustained minor injuries, another driver is hospitalized with major injuries and a third driver died.

Authorities say only one person was inside each car involved in the crash.

Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly where the other three cars were in the intersection and how fast the driver was going at the time of the crash.

Authorities have only identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male. The truck he was driving was stolen.

He is in custody at the hospital but investigators are unsure what charges he will face.

A man at the scene of the crash told FOX40 he is the owner of the stolen truck involved in the deadly crash.

He said the truck was stolen approximately 15 minutes before the crash.

The man said he spoke with authorities and provided them with surveillance footage of the theft.

He said his security cameras show another car involved in the theft of his truck. He's hoping his neighbors cameras will have a better view of the other people involved.

The March Lane and Quail Lakes Drive is shut down in several directions.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.