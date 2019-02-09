Man Arrested on Multiple Firearm Charges in Del Paso Heights Neighborhood

SACRAMENTO – – A Sacramento man was arrested early Saturday morning after two patrol officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle for an equipment violation.

Around 3:45 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers in Del Paso Heights spotted a vehicle driving in the area of Helena and Taft Street with two softball size holes in the windshield.

Officers found the vehicle parked in a residential neighborhood with one of the two male occupants missing. One officer detained the driver while the other officer began searching nearby homes for the passenger.

The officer heard noises coming from a driveway of a residence that sounded like a vehicle was being broke into. As the officer approached, the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Scott Veach of Sacramento, began to flee on foot.

The suspect fell and was ultimately detained by the officer.

After officers checked the driveway where the suspect was seen running from, they located a sawed-off shotgun under the bumper of a vehicle. Officers determined that Veach had placed the firearm under the vehicle before fleeing.

Veach was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail on multiple firearm charges.