Sac State Frat Issued Cease and Desist after Video Surfaces of Alleged Hazing

SACRAMENTO — A fraternity at Sacramento State has been ordered to stop all activity while the school investigates allegations of hazing.

The investigation began after a video was sent to the campus newspaper, The Hornet, that shows a member of Delta Chi being “kidnapped,” gagged and tied to a table while other men stand around and laugh at him.

The incident reportedly happened in 2017.

“I have no tolerance for hazing of any kind. I’m a parent so the safety of every one of our students is what’s most important to me,” Dean of Students Beth Lesen said. “I think about it every single day.”

The video is just the latest allegation of hazing among Delta Chi members. The university first received an anonymous tip on Jan. 26, showing another instance of potential hazing in a photo. After seeing the video, the school took immediate action and sent the fraternity a cease and desist letter.

“They can’t meet. They can’t run events. They can’t function as an organization,” Lesen said.

The video has made its way around campus, and some students say they’re disturbed.

“It kills me. I don’t want to wake up one morning and read a news story that some kid at Sac State passed away because of a hazing incident. I don’t want to,” student Aman Kaur said.

Kaur hopes the incident will be taken seriously and administrators take a closer look at all Greek organizations on campus.

“Brotherhood and sisterhood should not be worth your dignity and your safety and your health,” Kaur said.

The campus also provided a statement to FOX40:

After receiving an anonymous allegation of hazing involving the Delta Chi fraternity on Jan. 26, the University immediately initiated an investigation, which is ongoing and now will include the charges raised by the video. On Friday, Feb. 8, the president of the Sacramento State chapter of Delta Chi was informed that the fraternity must cease and desist all activity. Failure to abide by that order could result in the immediate removal of recognition from the University. Delta Chi fraternity is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. All campus Greek life organizations receive extensive hazing prevention training. Anyone with information about a possible act of hazing is encouraged to report the incident immediately to Student Organizations and Leadership at (916) 278-6595.

“I can promise you that we will be very thorough. I can promise you that we will get to the bottom of anything that may be going on,” Lesen told FOX40. “And I can promise you that we will be very strict that anything happening on campus is safe and appropriate for our students.”