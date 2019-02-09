Sacramento’s Fairytale Town Details Expansion Plans

SACRAMENTO — For 60 years, Fairytale Town has been an attraction for young kids in the heart of William Land Park.

The theme park announced its plans to expand on Thursday, beyond its 3.5-acre property.

“The front gate entry was designed decades ago to serve a fraction of the audience now served. The same can be said for restroom facilities, food and beverage stations, and retail operations. The population Fairytale Town serves has also changed over the decades,” a post on the park’s website read.

Expansion plans include more open space for physical play, more accessible walkways for strollers and wheelchairs, new playsets and an outdoor classroom.

The project is expected to start this month and will take up to five years to complete.

More information on the project can be found here.

The park also noted that its famous “Crooked Mile” walkway “isn’t going anywhere.”