Volunteers Gather in Manteca to Pack Over 100 Care Packages for Troops

MANTECA -- A special delivery for our troops is now on the way.

"Hopefully they'll know and understand that the people in this country support them. That we believe in America and believe in what they're doing and we love them," Richard Silverman said.

Silverman -- a Vietnam veteran -- said he never received care packages like these while he served but he knows first hand just how much they can mean to our military men and women.

"My son was in the Gulf War and the Iraqi wars and they made a huge difference to him and his company and his fellow soldiers," Silverman explained. "They felt they were really, really helpful and wonderful."

That's why he and dozens of others, including the mayor of Manteca, Ben Cantu, are putting together care packages, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

"This is a family oriented, patriotic community and this event just proves that," Cantu said.

For more than a decade, the non-profit Memorial Troop Support program has relied on donations to host multiple troop packs a year.

Each box is hand packed with toiletries, treats and things to pass the time.

"This is made with love," Sheila Briscoe said. "There's a variety of stuff from coffee to wipes, to toothbrushes, to magazines to read, to cards. Something to bring them a source of home, some comfort from home."

​For Briscoe--- today's troop pack is her way of supporting her son who's in the Navy.

"I always want to give the love back to people who are keeping us safe. I want to make them smile. I want to get them to know that people actually care about them," Briscoe said.

Volunteers filled 114 boxes to the brim.

"I think each one of these boxes represents a part of their community and it just reminds them of why they're there and that we appreciate why they're there," Silverman said.

The memorial troop support program says each box costs about $20 to send.