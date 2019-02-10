40 Vehicles, Including 7 Semis, Involved in Wisconsin Wreck

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WITI) — Officials say 40 vehicles, including seven semi tractor-trailers, were involved in a pileup on a snowy Wisconsin interstate Sunday afternoon.
FOX40 sister station WITI reports the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Osseo in Eau Claire County.
All traffic was rerouted and drivers were urged to avoid the area. All lanes reopened by around 3:30 p.m.
Extreme caution was being recommended as the snow was creating slippery road conditions.