40 Vehicles, Including 7 Semis, Involved in Wisconsin Wreck

Posted 3:42 PM, February 10, 2019, by

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WITI) — Officials say 40 vehicles, including seven semi tractor-trailers, were involved in a pileup on a snowy Wisconsin interstate Sunday afternoon.

FOX40 sister station WITI reports the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near Osseo in Eau Claire County.

All traffic was rerouted and drivers were urged to avoid the area. All lanes reopened by around 3:30 p.m.

Extreme caution was being recommended as the snow was creating slippery road conditions.