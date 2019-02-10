Granite Bay Man Identified as Pilot Killed in Mount Diablo Plane Crash

Bridgette Bjorlo will have more on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 10.

GRANITE BAY — Loved ones have confirmed the identity of the pilot who died in Friday’s plane crash near the summit of Mount Diablo.

The pilot, Chris de Bar, lived in Granite Bay.

As investigators work to determine the cause of the crash that killed de Bar, those who knew him were still processing the loss of a family member and friend.

“He was a true, genuine person,” said longtime friend Eddie Lee.

Lee told FOX40 that he met de Bar more than 25 years ago. They worked together as service mechanics for an elevator company and it did not take long for them to form a lasting bond.

“He’s a guy that lived life with a complete passion,” Lee told FOX40. “He was a fantastic person, fantastic. Truly, truly great guy.”

Friends described de Bar as a fun, loving person who went out of his way to give back to others.

“A lot of people in life don’t think of others,” Lee said. “He wasn’t one of them. I don’t know anyone who had a bad thing to say about him, ever.”

He was a person who loved a good thrill, from biking to sky diving to, most recently, flying airplanes.

Loved ones said he was someone who will always be remembered for living life to the fullest and making others smile.

“Life is short and at least he lived it,” Lee said. “He’ll be missed but he didn’t waste any time in life.”