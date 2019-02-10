Police Arrest 27-Year-Old Suspect after Shooting Death in Oakdale

OAKDALE – Police have arrested William Usilton in connection to the death of a 25-year-old male in Oakdale early Sunday morning.

Usilton, 27, was identified by witnesses as the suspect who fatally shot the victim at the Bonnie Villa Apartments just before 2:30 a.m., according to the Oakdale Police Department.

Investigators say the victim was shot following an argument. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Usilton is being booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center for homicide.