Soldier Surprises Mom on the Court at Kings Game

SACRAMENTO -- A local mother got a very special surprise when her son walked up to her on the court at the Golden 1 Center Sunday.

At the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns, fan Vanesa Ibarra was blindfolded and brought onto the court.

While the dunk team flew over her head, her son, Army Pfc. Brandon Covey, approached her.

Covey had just returned home from a six-month deployment in South Korea. He is a Black Hawk helicopter crew chief.

The touching video shows Covey lift up the blindfold and Ibarra scream with joy before the two hug and the crowd gets on its feet to cheer for their reunion.