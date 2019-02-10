Some in the Sierra Have Been Without Power for Nearly a Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO COUNTY -- People in the Sierra were outside enjoying the weather Sunday, mainly because so many in the area were without power.

Jeremy Fortin was one of many in El Dorado County without power after a widespread outage left thousands in the dark Sunday morning.

"It was probably midnight, I think, and we woke up to a cold house and I came out here and put the generator on," Fortin told FOX40.

Pacific Gas and Electric crews worked all along roads to bring power back to the more than 8,000 homes in the dark in the Sierra division. A spokesperson with PG&E said the largest concentration of people without power was in Pollock Pines.

Some in the Sierra Springs area have been without power since Feb. 4.

Bob Ward was digging his car out of the snow Sunday.

"Last Tuesday morning, at 6:30 in the morning, I was without power until Thursday about the same time," Ward said. "Thought it was over with and I was so happy to have power and then, son of a gun, 2 o'clock this morning the power went out."

PG&E said crews worked throughout the day to fix power lines.

But people like Fortin were relying on generators until power could be restored.

"We deal with it all the time and we’re pretty used to it," Fortin said.

A spokesperson said most of the power in the area was expected back on by Sunday night. PG&E will have updates on the outages on their site.