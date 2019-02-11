Missing Man Found Dead Along Snowy Trail near Nevada City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA COUNTY -- After three days of searching for their missing loved one, family and friends were mourning his loss after he was found dead on a snowy trail just east of Nevada City.

They say Joshua Nordyke was a loving man who enjoyed creating music and writing poetry.

"He played the bongos really good and the bass guitar," said longtime friend Ryan Durham. "He was funny, always real loving, just a great guy all around. Loved his friends."

Durham was friends with the 37-year-old for decades. He said Nordyke lived in Redding but was spending time with family and friends in Nevada County last week when he disappeared.

"That morning he was a little upset and he was gonna go for a walk," Durham told FOX40.

Durham said he was at his mother's house when he got upset and walked off toward the nearby trails.

"Which everyone figured would go blow off some steam, no big deal," Durham said. "That wasn't abnormal, Josh loved going on walks."

After a day passed friends got worried and started to organize searches.

Durham said it was ultimately a volunteer searching near Cascade Canal Trail who made the discovery last Thursday.

The Nevada County Coroner's Office told FOX40 they don't have an official cause of death yet. Officials are still waiting for results of an autopsy and toxicology report. They say there is no sign of foul play.

Durham suspects recent storms led to his friend's death.

"Hypothermia. The weather played a big part in it," he said.

On Monday, loved ones were cherishing their memories as they grieved without answers about what happened.

"Nobody knows but Josh and it doesn't matter at this point because he's gone," Durham said. "We just want him to be remembered as a kind-hearted brother, son, uncle, friend. Just an all-around good guy, artist, poet."

After their sudden loss, friends are trying to help the family by raising money for a memorial service so they can celebrate Nordyke's life. You can donate by clicking here.