Newspaper Carrier Finds ‘Hours-Old’ Infant in Middle of Central California Road

MADERA — A newspaper carrier came across an abandoned newborn Monday morning in the middle of a Madera road.

Just before 4:30 a.m, the Fresno Bee reports one of its own newspaper carriers, Aurelio Fuentes Jr., spotted the baby lying in the dark on Avenue 13 1/2 near Road 35.

The CHP says the infant was dressed in a soiled onesie in 30-degree weather. She was just hours old, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Fuentes brought the girl into his car, where he called 911.

The sheriff’s office reports she was taken to Valley Children’s Hospital where she is being treated in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Now deputies are searching for a suspect behind the incident. She is described as a Hispanic woman in her early 20s who left the scene in a small, white SUV. No other details were provided by the sheriff’s office.

California’s Safely Surrendered Baby Law allows parents or persons with lawful custody to safely surrender an infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked, at designated safe drop-off sites. The sites are typically hospitals or fire stations. Click here for more information.