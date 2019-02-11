Roseville Focuses on Building More Affordable Housing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- The city of Roseville is in the process of expanding access to affordable housing.

Roseville recently celebrated a grand opening of a new low-income housing development with two more planned.

"I’ve never been in a brand new apartment, so it felt like I accomplished something because this is, like, my goal," said Ashlee Spalding. "I’ve always stayed with family, so my goal was to have a spot for me and my son.”

Having a place to call home is a basic need that Spalding was not taking for granted. Two years ago, after a family emergency, she and her son LJ became homeless.

"That was scary because he was only one and a half, 2 years old. I’m like what am I going to do? I’m on the streets with my son," Spalding told FOX40.

Now, Spalding and LJ live in the brand new Lohse Apartments in downtown Roseville. The building was built in partnership with Mercy Housing and is the downtown’s first affordable housing development project.

"We continue to see a housing shortage and because of that rents and prices are going up," said Roseville Housing Manager Danielle Foster.

Foster said just because Roseville is in the suburbs does not mean its people are immune to the housing crunch felt statewide. Roseville has a homeless population and a segment of its workforce that can't keep up with rising rental and housing costs.

"Members of the service sector, maybe they’re working at the library or a teacher or a manufacturing job," Foster said. "Those are the folks that are going to be supported by this affordable housing site."

Foster said the project itself cost $27 million, of which the state kicked in about $19 million.

The Lohse building has 58 units and rent is based on a person’s income. Every renter earns between $17,000 to $48,000 a year.

Spalding said she pays $479 a month for her two bedroom unit. For her, the apartment means more than just being housed.

"I knew I had a secure place to call home," she said.

While the apartment building is downtown Roseville's first affordable housing development the city already has 20 other housing developments like it. Two more are scheduled to be complete by the end of the year.