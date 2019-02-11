Toys R US Plans Second Act Under New Name

Posted 12:08 PM, February 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:04PM, February 11, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — Toys R Us fans in the U.S. will see the iconic brand re-emerge in some form by this holiday season.

Richard Barry, a former Toys R Us executive and now CEO of the new company called Tru Kids Inc., is exploring freestanding stores, shops within existing stores as well as e-commerce.

Tru Kids, owned by former investors of Toys R Us, will manage the Toys R Us, Babies R Us and Geoffrey brands.

Toys R Us liquidated its businesses last year in the U.S. as well as several other regions including United Kingdom. Outside the U.S. Toys R Us continues to operate about 800 stores.

Tru Kids, based in Parsippany, New Jersey, will work with licensing partners to open 70 stores this year in Asia, India and Europe.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.