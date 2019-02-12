Bring your Valentine to Powerhouse Science Center for a special adults-only event and explore the power of attraction in everything from planets to potential mates Learn more about the science behind pheromones and hormones while enjoying a mini aphrodisiac food sampling and take in a special planetarium show. This is a 21+ event, valid ID will be required.
More info:
Love Under the Stars
2/14
6pm-8:30pm
Powerhouse Science Center
Tickets: $10 Presale, $15 at the door
(916) 674-5000
PowerhouseSC.org