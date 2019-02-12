Love Under the Stars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bring your Valentine to Powerhouse Science Center for a special adults-only event and explore the power of attraction in everything from planets to potential mates Learn more about the science behind pheromones and hormones while enjoying a mini aphrodisiac food sampling and take in a special planetarium show. This is a 21+ event, valid ID will be required.Love Under the Stars2/146pm-8:30pmPowerhouse Science CenterTickets: $10 Presale, $15 at the door(916) 674-5000