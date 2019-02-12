Love Under the Stars

Posted 1:09 PM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:58PM, February 12, 2019


Bring your Valentine to Powerhouse Science Center for a special adults-only event and explore the power of attraction in everything from planets to potential mates Learn more about the science behind pheromones and hormones while enjoying a mini aphrodisiac food sampling and take in a special planetarium show. This is a 21+ event, valid ID will be required.

More info:
Love Under the Stars
2/14
6pm-8:30pm
Powerhouse Science Center
Tickets: $10 Presale, $15 at the door
(916) 674-5000
PowerhouseSC.org

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.