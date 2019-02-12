Mother Trying to Help Son Find a Date Draws Complaints, Police Response at University

Posted 9:19 AM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:18AM, February 12, 2019

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and at Towson University in Maryland a mother has been trying so hard to find a date for her son that police are concerned.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a woman in her 50s wearing a multicolored scarf approached students in two campus buildings last week, showing them a picture on her cellphone and asking if they would date her son.

After receiving multiple complaints from the mother’s picks, campus police issued an “incident advisory” that included a link to pictures of the woman so that she might be identified. Chief Charles Herring said her reported behavior “may cause concern.”

University officials say the woman isn’t being sought for a criminal investigation, but they do want the third-party propositioning to stop.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.