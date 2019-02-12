New Sacramento Milkshake Spot Mixes Ice Cream with Presidential History

Posted 6:41 PM, February 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:59PM, February 12, 2019

OLD SACRAMENTO -- Milk House Shakes, mixing milkshakes with presidential history, opened its doors Tuesday in true presidential fashion -- on Abraham Lincoln's birthday.

Kelly Boyles is finally opening her shop after she won the Downtown Sacramento Foundation's Calling All Dreamers contest in 2017.

"It's like a three-step process through downtown partnership. You submit a business plan. You get partnered with a business mentor. You have to do a Shark Tank-style presentation and there's a public vote and then at the end, they choose a winner," Boyles said.

Councilmember Steve Hansen says the contest is a win-win for young entrepreneurs and the city of Sacramento.

"It's sort of like a crowd-sourcing way of figuring out which businesses the community wants and will support as we try to fill small or hard-to-fit spaces," Hansen said.

Milk House offers shakes named after U.S. presidents.

"Jimmy Carter is Peanut Butter. His family is peanut farmers," Boyles said. "JFK is Mint Chip. He's Irish-Catholic, so kind of something fun to tie into it."

But the newest business on Front Street is more than a place to grab a frozen treat or hot coffee. City leaders say Tuesday's ribbon cutting ceremony represents the growth they're seeing in Sacramento.

"Sacramento's been getting a lot of love nationally for being a place that supports our creative community and a lot of young entrepreneurs have been coming here or leaving their jobs to start businesses," Hansen said. "This is a great example of how the restaurant and sort of retail business sector is growing."

