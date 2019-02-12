Rocklin Discusses the Future of Quarry Park Adventures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKLIN -- Quarry Park Adventures suddenly closed last month after a much-delayed opening in October and the old operator is crying foul.

Their relationship ended with the operator's contract terminated after that operator, David Busch, sued the city for breach of contract.

While trying to create the attraction, Busch says his company, Legacy Family Adventures, which is a designer and operator of 22 adventure parks, had its plans for profit from family fun rejected.

Busch says missteps with a municipality going into an entertainment business it doesn’t fully understand led it to take over design, not complete their own plans and bring another company in for construction.

"The city and Legacy Family Adventures had a disagreement. The city retaliated by terminating, and we believe illegally," Busch said.

Selecting Bonsai LLC, a company that was part of the failed first roll-out, to head up the second roiled some who came to hear their city council debate.

"Put the people in charge who couldn't even meet our deadlines?" said Rocklin resident Russ Grizzly. "So here again, as a citizen, I'm asking is this just another financial drain on my tax money?"

Bonsai has not worked with a city-owned park in its past but managing partners said they were confident all this could become profitable like its other ventures.

So far, $13 million from the city have gone into all aspects of the project, with $5 million of it just in extending city infrastructure like sewer services to the area.

Busch maintains nothing in the last contract requires his company to pay back anything. The city would not clarify.

Rocklin is looking to pay Bonsai almost $300,000 for start-up costs on round two.

The initial approval of terms to make Bonsai the second official operator of Quarry Park Adventures was endorsed by the council 4 to 1. Final approval could come next month.