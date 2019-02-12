Sacramento Neighbors Raise Money for Police K-9s after Suspects Found Hiding in Their Yards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A shooting and high-speed police chase were followed by a dramatic manhunt in a residential Sacramento County neighborhood.

Around two months ago, Sacramento K-9 Reno sniffed out the suspect in a backyard in Arden Park.

"About 3:15 in the morning, my husband woke me up and said, 'There's something going on outside,'" said neighbor Evelyn Jensen.

It was a frightening wakeup call for Jensen and her neighbor Theresa Lincoln.

Two of three suspects believed to be involved in a shooting in Natomas and a high-speed chase were hiding in their yards.

"The one was found in Evelyn's yard. The second was actually found in my green waste can," Lincoln said.

They were thankful the police department brought the dramatic search to an end peacefully.

"The police department went above and beyond," Lincoln told FOX40.

Lincoln and Jensen began leading the effort to give back.

"We felt very safe because they were all here and working," Jensen said.

With the help of the Arden Park Neighborhood Association and local Boy Scouts, they've already raised around $6,600 and counting.

"We felt it was very important for us to give back," Lincoln said.

Donations are going to the Sacramento Police Canine Association so they can outfit the dogs with new bulletproof vests.

Coincidentally, the police department said the K-9s trained in those same neighbors' backyards.

"To actually have a critical incident that was real in these same front yards and same neighborhoods that we've actually trained at was a little bit eerie," said Sgt. Joshua Dobson with the Sacramento Police Department's K-9 Unit.

The training prepared them for a real-life situation that ended with no one hurt and a neighborhood showing their gratitude for the people -- and dogs -- who kept them safe.

"And I don't get many phone calls or emails saying we want to give back to the police department," Dobson said.

Neighbors are planning to give the donations to the Canine Association in a formal presentation next month. They will be collecting donations through March 5. If you would like to help you can send donations to the Sacramento Police Canine Association at 550 Bercut Drive, Sacramento, California 95811. Be sure to indicate that the donation is for the Arden Park Fundraiser.