Sacramento Police Release Details on Additional Indecent Exposure Incidents

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department released five additional indecent exposure incidents tied to who investigators believe is one man.

So far, eight reports have been filed with the police department. The incidents have occurred between Nov. 15 and February, with the most recent occurring Sunday.

Officers are looking for a man who is typically seen parked in a car in different areas of south Sacramento County. Victims claim the man has said inappropriate things to them, exposed himself to them and masturbated in his vehicle in front of them.

While the descriptions of the suspect in the eight indecent exposure reports vary, the suspect’s car tends to be described as a white, four-door sedan. He is generally described as being in his 20s or 30s.

Some victims were in the area of local schools at the time.

See below for details from the eight reports or refer to our interactive map:

NOVEMBER 15, 2018: At around 2:15 p.m., in the area of Oakshore Drive and Pocket Road, the suspect stopped in his vehicle to talk to a victim. He made inappropriate comments to the victim. The suspect was described as either white or Hispanic and 25 to 30 years old. He was skinny with short, brown hair and no facial hair. The vehicle was described as an older, white, four-door sedan, which may have had black on top of it.

JANUARY 28, 2019: Sometime between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m., victims were walking in the area of Vallejo Way and Riverside Boulevard and spotted the suspect sitting in the driver’s side of a vehicle. He was masturbating with his pants down below his knees. The victims fled the area and the suspect drove away eastbound on Vallejo Way. The suspect was described as a male white. The vehicle was described as an older, white, four-door car.

JANUARY 28, 2019: At around 4:45 p.m., a victim saw the suspect inside his vehicle with his pants down at Garcia Bend Park. The suspect was described as a white male with long hair and a mustache. The vehicle was described as a small sedan.

JANUARY 30, 2019: At around 2:40 p.m., in the area of Perkins and Riverside Boulevard, a male was observed masturbating in his vehicle. He was described as a white adult in his 30s with brown hair, short on the sides and longer on the top. He was skinny and wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. The vehicle was described as an older, off-white, four-door sedan. It was described as “not shiny” with paint chips on the bottom half of the car and a brown or tan panel.

JANUARY 30, 2019: At around 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspect who was driving eastbound in the area of Gloria Drive and Jib Court and pulled up next to a victim. The suspect made some inappropriate comments to the victim, pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals. The victim quickly fled the area. That’s when the suspect fled eastbound on Gloria Drive. The suspect was described as a male white, approximately 20 years old, with blond hair. He was wearing yellow, black and green shorts. The vehicle was described as an older, white, four-door sedan.

JANUARY 31, 2019: At around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of suspect who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle in the area of Freeport Boulevard and 11th Avenue. The victims were walking by and observed the suspect masturbating while sitting in the driver’s seat. The suspect made some inappropriate comments to the victims then fled westbound on 11th Avenue. The suspect was described as a male white, 25 to 30 years old with short brown hair and a short brown mustache. He was wearing a black or blue jacket and blue pants. The vehicle was described as an older white sedan.

FEBRUARY 7, 2019: At around 5:45 p.m., in the area of Riverside Boulevard and Clipper Way, a man was seen masturbating in his vehicle. The suspect was described as a white adult in his mid-20s. He was around 150 to 160 pounds, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall. At the time he was wearing a black, flat bill baseball hat, black or dark grey hoodie. He had ginger hair, green or blue eyes and a ginger beard around his mouth. The suspect vehicle was described as a newer model, four-door, white sedan with a small spoiler on the back. This vehicle had somewhat tinted windows.

FEBRUARY 10, 2019: At around 2:30 p.m., in the area of 11th Avenue and South Land Park Drive, the victim observed the suspect vehicle following her movements as she was walking in the area. The victim then observed the male with his pants down masturbating. The suspect was described as a Hispanic adult with dark hair and a thin, unshaven beard. He was wearing a blue baseball cap with aviator style sunglasses.