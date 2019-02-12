Stockton Man Injured in Hit-and-Run; Police Search for Driver

STOCKTON — Stockton police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with major injuries.

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Stockton Police Department reports a 27-year-old man was walking across a marked intersection at West Alpine and Franklin avenues.

A compact sedan driving westbound on West Alpine Avenue struck the man before leaving him in the road, according to the police department.

The pedestrian was left with major injuries as the person behind the wheel continued driving down West Alpine.

Now investigators are looking for what they say is an older, silver sedan, which may be similar to a Toyota Tercel or Corolla. It is missing its right rear hubcap and should have extensive damage to the windshield, hood or front bumper.

If you have any information about the hit-and-run you are asked to call the police department or the Stockton CHP.