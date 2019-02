Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More and more Americans are turning to dating websites, mobile apps and social media in hopes of finding love and companionship. But beware if you’re looking for the love of your life online – scammers are lurking on legitimate dating sites and social media.

Mae and Simone are chatting with Kathy Stokes, the Director of Fraud Prevention Programs at AARP, about how people age 50 and older can avoid being scammed online by potential suitors.