Suspect At Large after Shooting Man in the Face in Lodi Parking Lot

LODI — Lodi police say a gunman was at large Tuesday after a shooting in a parking lot.

Two men got into an argument in the parking lot on Reynolds Ranch Parkway near East Harney Lane, according to the Lodi Police Department. During the course of the argument, one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot the other man, a 19-year-old, in the face.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 12:30 p.m. but police say the two men had already driven away.

The shooting victim drove himself to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to the police department.

Officers are looking for the suspect, who was possibly Hispanic and in his late teens or early 20s. He had short facial hair.

Police say the suspect drove away in a silver or gray newer model sedan.