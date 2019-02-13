Burglary Suspect Leads Vallejo Officers on Wild Manhunt

VALLEJO — Officers were led on a two-hour manhunt through a small area of Vallejo early Tuesday morning.

The Vallejo Police Department reports a commercial burglary alarm went off at Launderland on Sereno Drive around 5:30 a.m. When officers arrived they spotted the burglary suspect, a 29-year-old Benicia man, walking away from the scene.

Officers quickly had to chase after him as he ran away and began hopping nearby fences.

At one point, the suspect went into Medic Ambulance. He ran past several employees and broke through a locked door to escape through the back of the business.

He soon jumped another fence, ending up in the backyard of a residence on nearby Broadway Street. That’s when the police department says he crawled through a bedroom window, where he awoke the sleeping residents inside.

When the homeowner attempted to arm himself with a rifle the suspect tried to take it away. As they struggled, the two ended up on the floor, where the suspect spotted a loaded shotgun under the bed. He ran from the residence armed with the shotgun.

After the homeowners called 911 and ran to safety in their front yard, law enforcement formed a perimeter around the home.

Vallejo officers soon found the man on the roof of a business on Couch Street. Two hours after the burglary, at 7:30 a.m., officers were able to climb onto the roof and arrest the suspect.

He was booked into the Solano County Jail and faces multiple felony charges.