Chocolate Treats with Sun and Soil

Posted 12:26 PM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:25PM, February 13, 2019

Mae is in the kitchen with Sun and Soil owner Tatiana Kaiser getting the details on her all organic, vegan coconut oil chocolates. Sun and Soil is making special chocolate boxes for Valentine’s Day which will include our Wild Flower chocolates, Hot Hearts (the cayenne chocolates) and aphrodisiac chocolates.

