In Latest Storm, Snow Turns to Rain in the Sierra

SODA SPRINGS -- As another storm hit Soda Springs on Wednesday, neighbors were trying to be proactive.

"I'm from Wisconsin and I've never seen snow like this before," neighbor Josh DenBoer said.

DenBoer spent much of the day shoveling snow off the front porch of his apartment. It had been sliding off his roof all day.

That kind of "avalanche" is something the National Weather Service is warning snowy communities about. When there is heavy rain on top of snow, roofs start to unload the snow they are holding -- which can be dangerous or even deadly.

Heavy rain will make Roofalanches (sudden release of snow from roofs) a significant hazard today. With several feet of snow on roofs throughout the Sierra these collapses can seriously injure or even kill someone. Use extra caution anywhere snow may shed from roofs. pic.twitter.com/hQkvuyEE5w — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) February 13, 2019

"Got to look above you make sure nothing is about to fall or going to fall," DenBoer said.

On Interstate 80, highway patrol urged drivers to take it slow as drivers dealt with slush and minor roadway flooding.

“A lot of puddling," chain installer Chris Lotito said. "You probably noticed that coming up, a lot of standing water.”