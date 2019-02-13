Newsom Signs First Bills as Governor

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law providing millions of dollars to improve water infrastructure and backfill county property taxes.

The $131 million in new spending was part of two bills Newsom signed Wednesday at a school in the Central Valley. They’re the first laws he’s signed as governor.

One provides $31 million to Butte and Lake counties to cover three years-worth of property tax losses from wildfires. It also appropriates about $20 million to help beef up water infrastructure.

It gives $15 million to the state’s finance department to deal with legal issues from Pacific Gas & Electric Corp.’s bankruptcy and adds $10 million to update the 911 system. The second bill gives Newsom the authority to tap into reserve money if he declares a state emergency.