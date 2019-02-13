Parents, Teachers Agree Inclusion Works for Students with Disabilities, but More Resources are Needed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- For Kimber Rice, yearbook photos of her daughter Ari taken throughout the years are not just memories, they are proof of how far Ari has come.

Ari is 12. She's a social butterfly who loves music and dancing. She also lives with some disabilities, which can be challenging in the classroom.

"She's in middle school, but her reading and math skills are more around a first-grade level," Rice said. "So learning in a typical classroom looks very different for her."

But Rice says Ari is making huge strides at school, a fact she credits to inclusion.

"We really saw the benefit of her being with peers," she said.

Inclusion is a type of education where students with disabilities are taught in the same classroom as typically-developing kids, and school districts are responsible for providing any resources those students might need.

"Language arts, math, social studies, science -- all of those things have to be taught every day. And when you have so many children and inclusion children, it’s literally impossible to do," one educator said.

FOX40 spoke with educators who work in different districts in the Sacramento Valley. Some are relatively new, others have been teaching for decades.

They all admit that inclusion is a challenge.

"We don’t get extra training. We don’t get extra time," the educator said. "We are just expected to know what to do."

They claim their general education credential does not cover teaching kids with special needs.

"I believe that in the credentialing program, there was a chapter that we read about that and that’s pretty much it," said fourth-grade teacher Julieanne Neal.

Another challenge for these teachers is behavior in the classroom.

"Throwing books, tearing their desk down, throwing all of the papers out of their desk. Ripping up their work. Using profanity and yelling at everybody in the class. Throwing items at other students," Neal said. "These are things that I've had this year."

The teachers also said they don't have aides in the room who can help.

One teacher said a paraeducator comes in for 40 minutes a day.

"In all my years, I have had maybe two inclusion children come through who had a full-time aide -- but that’s very, very rare," a teacher said.

Donny Collins taught special education for 20 years. Now, he coaches new teachers across several districts.

"I was having a hard time sleeping at night. I'm hearing that from my other teachers too. There’s so much they have to do and they don’t get to it. They’re really feeling overwhelmed," Collins said.

He says special education teachers are also being asked to take on more and more students, with less and less help.

"The third year, before I left, I had 20 students and five paraeducators, adults in the classroom," Collins told FOX40. "The fourth year, they gave me 23 students and one paraeducator."

These teachers say they need more resources -- more time for training and more aides in the classroom -- so all students can learn.

"We all love the children. It’s not about not loving or wanting the children. It’s about giving them what’s best for them," a teacher said. "And as teachers, when we can’t do that, we’re failures."

And that's something Rice agrees with.

"We want what’s best not just for our kids but for the whole classroom. That’s what makes it better," she said.

For her, inclusion works. She sees the changes every day, a better future coming more clearly into focus and giving her hope.

"We just want people to see her for what she is capable of, not all the things she can’t do," Rice said. "We really want them to see the possibilities that lay ahead for her."

Twin Rivers Unified School District sent FOX40 the following statement:

"Our goal as a public school district is to maximize the potential of each student with unique learning needs. It’s a team effort involving parents, students, teachers, administrators and service providers. This collaborative approach is essential and requires that we strive to meet our teachers’ needs through relevant and practical support that enables them to be successful. This ongoing process is continuously refined based on student and teacher needs and feedback. Through recent collective bargaining negotiations, a committee was formed to provide the forum for the collection of feedback to support actions based on the needs of our teachers. We have a strong commitment to providing training opportunities and support to teachers. Our unwavering focus and actions towards these ends will support continued success."

San Juan Unified School District also sent a statement to FOX40 about their inclusive practices: