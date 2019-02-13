Region Tackles Flooding as Another Winter Storm Hits Northern California

Tune in to FOX40 News at 5 & 6 for team coverage on this storm.

Northern California got hit with another round of wet weather Wednesday, with moderate rain continuing to fall in the Sacramento Valley.

It’s left behind saturated trees, moist soil and even localized flooding.

“In areas that are known to flood, like Scott Road and here at the American River Parkway area, things are getting a little high,” said Matt Robinson with the Sacramento County Department of Transportation.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the area. With some areas of localized flooding, transportation officials were reminding drivers Wednesday night to never drive through flooded roads.

Homeless in the Rain

The rain and fast-moving winds meant an even bigger danger for the hundreds of people stay who call Modesto’s Beard Brook Park home.

“It’s been OK, except when it rains things get ruined. I already had one tent collapse,” said Tammy Wallace, who is homeless.

A line of sandbags had been placed at the top of the park’s hill. A spokesman with the city of Modesto told FOX40 if the weather gets especially bad and the nearby Tuolumne River grows higher, officials have another undisclosed site for the homeless.

The original goal had been to move the families from the park to nearby Tuolumne River Regional Park weeks ago but the spokesman said the weather and contract negotiations slowed down the move.

“Gonna keep on pushing, you have to. I don’t want to die,” said Karen Horton, who is homeless.