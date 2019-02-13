Safe Ways to Spoil Your Pup

Posted 12:22 PM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:21PM, February 13, 2019

In honor of Valentine's Day and National Love Your Pet Day, Martina is in the studio with Krystal Van Buren and Ashlie Rhodes of Camp Bow Wow Elk Grove -- along with some cute dogs -- learning the safe ways to spoil your pup.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.