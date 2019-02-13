Stephon Clark’s Family Focuses on His Lasting Legacy While Awaiting the DA’s Decision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- It has been more than 90 days since police handed its report of Stephon Clark's death to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office.

The question remains, will the officers involved in Clark's death face any charges?

"That day could be one of the most satisfying days of my life because officers will be held accountable and that would make me very happy and proud of my city," said Clark's brother, Stevante. "Or it could be the worst day of my life.”

Like many in Sacramento, Clark's family is anxiously anticipating the DA's decision.

"I don’t think anyone’s fully prepared for that, for whatever happens. No matter which way it goes, how do you prepare for something like this?" Stevante Clark said.

DA officials said they had tried to come to a decision on whether to charge the officers involved within 90 days. Thursday will mark day 112.

Clark's grandmother, Sequita Thompson, believes the decision will be in her family's favor.

"They could’ve killed me, my granddaughter. The bullet hole went through that window back there," Thompson told FOX40. "What about that? They need to be charged with something."

It appears the city is preparing for large-scale protests like those in the days following Clark's death. In recent days, city officials met with community leaders to talk about keeping potential demonstrations peaceful.

Stevante Clark has a message for protesters should that happen.

"Be careful," he said. "We want everybody to peacefully protest. Peacefully protest, it’s OK."

The family says they hope Stephon is remembered for the change that’s occurred since his death. They say they don’t want his legacy limited to protests and a police shooting.

"Something get's done in his name that could last generations," his brother said.

Referencing Stephon Clark’s legacy, Stevante specifically brought up the foot pursuit policies, SB 1421 and AB 931. They were policing changes that became either law or new policy after Stephon's death.

FOX40 reached out to the DA's office for comment after hours Wednesday but did not hear back.