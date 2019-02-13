Tone Your Body Without the Hassle

Posted 1:03 PM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:53PM, February 13, 2019


Perceptions Aesthetic Spa is a truly one of a kind medical spa offering the latest state of the art clinical anti-aging products and the latest technology in medical equipment.

Come and learn about the newest technology in body sculpting at our EMSculpt event on February 21, 5:30-7pm, 8525 Madison Ave Suite 144, Fair Oaks

RSVP 916-844-0155 to be entered to win a free session of EMSculpt the night of our event (must be present to win).

More info:
EMSculpt Event
February 21st
5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
8525 Madison Ave, Suite 144
Free Event
(916) 844-0155
Perceptions Aesthetic Spa
8525 Madison Ave, Suite 144
Fair Oaks
(916) 844-0155
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.