Tone Your Body Without the Hassle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Perceptions Aesthetic Spa is a truly one of a kind medical spa offering the latest state of the art clinical anti-aging products and the latest technology in medical equipment.

Come and learn about the newest technology in body sculpting at our EMSculpt event on February 21, 5:30-7pm, 8525 Madison Ave Suite 144, Fair Oaks

RSVP 916-844-0155 to be entered to win a free session of EMSculpt the night of our event (must be present to win).

More info:

EMSculpt Event

February 21st

5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

8525 Madison Ave, Suite 144

Free Event

(916) 844-0155