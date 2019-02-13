Valentine’s Day Gift Arrangements

Locally owned since 1972, Exotic Plants is the home of premium indoor plants, services and décor. They specialize in retail, plant-care services, plant rentals, and interiorscape design. They are your one-stop shop for all your unique Valentine’s Day gifts and arrangements. They are moving to a new location at 1525 Fulton Ave in March, 2019
More info:
Special Offer:
20% off all plants and containers
Now until move to new location
Exotic Plants
1833 Howe Ave
(916) 922-4769
ExoticPlantsLTD.com
Facebook: Exotic Plants
Twitter: ExoticPlants
Instagram: @ExoticPlantsLTD