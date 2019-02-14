11-Year-Old’s Dream Comes True Thanks to Sacramento Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department made it a special day Thursday for 11-year-old Miller Greenfield.

Miller suffers from a genetic illness that affects muscles and often leads to blindness.

His parents say he’s had an obsession with becoming a police officer.

That prompted a visit by Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, who arrived at his front door with a police cadet uniform.

With sirens blaring, they all made a visit to Mariemont Elementary School, where classmates surprised him with cheers and signs. Classmates say Miller is always smiling despite his challenging health problems.

At the Police Academy, he took part in shooting exercises on a video simulator and even participated in a police pursuit with a would-be thief. He put the cuffs on the suspect himself to the applause of cadets at the academy.

He ended the day with a ride in the police helicopter.

He used his favorite word to describe his experience. “Awesome,” he said.

His mother, Jessica, said Miller is always a happy kid, but Thursday was special.

"You could tell from the energy of everyone around here and how wonderful everyone’s been to him he's truly over the moon," Jessica Greenfield said. "I think he’s going to be in that cadet uniform for the year or so."

Chief Hahn said Miller will be invited to the graduation of the current cadet class.