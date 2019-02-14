Adopt a Pet: Wishbone

|Animal ID
|14692047
|Species
|Dog
|Breed
|Terrier, Jack Russell
|Age
|10 years 5 months 10 days
|Gender
|Female
|Size
|Small
|Color
|White/Brown
|Spayed/Neutered
|Declawed
|No
|Site
|Adoptions
|Location
|Dog Runs - Adoptions
|Intake Date
|2/12/2019
|Adoption Price
|$110.00
A lively, little (less than 11 pounds) senior who loves to be with people, Wishbone also loves to go on walks and has nice leash manners, but is also content to be carried. She's happy to go off and explore on her own, coming back to check in with you periodically and enjoys being active. Wishbone will "sit" when requested, will dance for treats (and being on the skinny side, she can use those treats).