Adopt a Pet: Wishbone

Posted 11:03 AM, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:02AM, February 14, 2019
Animal ID 14692047
Species Dog
Breed Terrier, Jack Russell
Age 10 years 5 months 10 days
Gender Female
Size Small
Color White/Brown
Spayed/Neutered  
Declawed No
Site Adoptions
Location Dog Runs - Adoptions
Intake Date 2/12/2019
Adoption Price $110.00

A lively, little (less than 11 pounds) senior who loves to be with people, Wishbone also loves to go on walks and has nice leash manners, but is also content to be carried. She's happy to go off and explore on her own, coming back to check in with you periodically and enjoys being active. Wishbone will "sit" when requested, will dance for treats (and being on the skinny side, she can use those treats).

