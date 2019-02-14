Adopt a Pet: Wishbone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Animal ID 14692047 Species Dog Breed Terrier, Jack Russell Age 10 years 5 months 10 days Gender Female Size Small Color White/Brown Spayed/Neutered Declawed No Site Adoptions Location Dog Runs - Adoptions Adoption Price $110.00

A lively, little (less than 11 pounds) senior who loves to be with people, Wishbone also loves to go on walks and has nice leash manners, but is also content to be carried. She's happy to go off and explore on her own, coming back to check in with you periodically and enjoys being active. Wishbone will "sit" when requested, will dance for treats (and being on the skinny side, she can use those treats).