Go
Search
Replay:
Studio40 Live
FOX40 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX40
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Traffic
Seen on FOX40
Studio40 Live
Events
Weather
53°
53°
Low
45°
High
57°
Fri
42°
55°
Sat
39°
55°
Sun
35°
53°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
BTW
Posted 1:34 PM, February 14, 2019, by
Studio40 Live Staff
,
Updated at 12:30PM, February 14, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Google
Pocket
Tumblr
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
EXPOSED: Listen to the Full Podcast
FOX40 digs deeper into some of California’s most infamous murder cases in our podcast, EXPOSED.
Popular
Disney Releases Long-Awaited ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer — and It Does Not Disappoint
Stockton Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Sexually Abusing Minors, Including His Own Children
Sacramento Police Release Details on Additional Indecent Exposure Incidents
Lottery Winner Claims Jackpot Wearing ‘Scream’ Mask to Hide Identity
Latest News
BTW
Daily Burn
Pay It Forward for Valentine’s Day
La Dolce Vita Bakery & Cafe Pop-Up
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
Studio40 LIVE
BTW
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.