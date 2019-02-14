Calaveras County Bridge Cracks Due to Floodwaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALAVERAS COUNTY -- On Thursday, roadways were underwater in Calaveras County.

"It was crazy this morning driving on Pool Station Road from San Andreas," said driver Carol McCullough. "It was like a river with logs, giant logs, coming off the mountain driving over them just to get to work."

Pool Station Road was closed in the morning because of flooding. By the afternoon, water rushing from overflowing creeks had washed out a section of the Pool Station Bridge off Highway 4, causing the road to crack apart.

"It looks like the road actually came up and, like, above where all the water is rushing under it," said commuter Keegen Evans.

The bridge closure had drivers like Evans and others searching for another route home after getting off work.

"On my way home there’s two road closures going from 49 into St. Charles and now here," Evans said. "And so now, I don’t know how I’m supposed to be getting home to San Andreas."

One man was seen walking down to the damaged part of the bridge to pick up kids after school who were left stranded on the other side.

Evans said a normally quick drive home may take him hours because of detours.

"It’s going to take me about an hour back that way and then probably another hour home, so probably two and a half hours," he said. "I’m literally almost home. Like 10 more minutes and I’d be home. So it’s kind of a bummer."

Pool Station Road bridge is the county’s responsibility and will remain closed until engineers deem it safe.

Warren Alford with Caltrans says Highway 49 was also closed due to flooding but is now reopened. Highway 26 was still closed Thursday afternoon because of a mudslide and trees east of Mike Hill.

At this point, the county doesn’t know how much damage that flooding caused or how much it will cost them to fix it. Until they do, they’re encouraging drivers to find another route and to report any flooding or road issues to Public Works or the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.