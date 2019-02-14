Heavy Rain, Strong Winds in Sacramento County Create Dangers for Morning Commuters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- The wet weather and heavy gusts of wind caused problems early Thursday morning across Sacramento County.

"The wind has been a big factor, although it’s dying down. But it caused a lot of problems overnight," said CHP Officer Shon Remington.

There were huge trees that couldn’t withstand the force of the strong winds. Along Fair Oaks Boulevard, a tree came down and blocked lanes of traffic.

Elsewhere in Sacramento County, the morning downpour of heavy rain swelled up and flooded Scott Road. Despite officials' warnings, many drivers took their chances and cut through the rising water, spewing out fans of rainwater from the wheel wells.

As the rain subsided in the late morning hours, locals saw the aftermath of Mother Nature passing through.

But it didn’t seem to bother Lou Homer too much, even though the elements snapped a nearby utility pole.

"I think it’s wonderful. I love these atmospheric rivers," he said. "These things are gonna happen. I think we need the water and I’m happy we have the water."

For one couple visiting from New Jersey, California’s weather packed a bigger punch than they anticipated.

"When we came we were driving up by the redwoods, they told us Route 5 was all closed down with downed trees and all that," said visitor Eric Gonzales.

It was quite in contrast to the snow on the east coast.

"Over here it’s definitely coming out a lot harder than we thought," Gonzales said. "We were trying to escape all that actually but it came with us I guess."

By mid-afternoon in downtown Sacramento, the wet weather left remnants of puddles on the concrete.

Many locals, however, were used to the winter weather and its effects on their morning commute.

"Kind of cut off guard, since we’re Californians but we live in Sac," neighbor Tim Semenov said. "But it was fine."