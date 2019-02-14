Heavy Snowfall, Slushy Conditions Halt Sierra Traffic Along I-80

Charmaine Nero will be live in the Sierra with more information tonight on FOX40 News at 10.

Transportation officials turned traffic around on Interstate 80 in the Sierra Thursday night after whiteout conditions and spinouts were reported along the interstate.

Caltrans reported the closures of westbound and eastbound I-80 around 7:20 p.m. Traffic heading east was stopped at Colfax while those traveling west were turned around at the Nevada state line.

UPDATE: I-80 HARD CLOSURE due to whiteout conditions on the Summit. Traffic is being turned: EB at Colfax, WB at Nevada state line, SR 20 EB at Nevada City. https://t.co/HU9lqJFWUZ — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 15, 2019

#NEW: Caltrans crews here at this Cisco Grove gas station warning drivers that parts of I-80 will be closed until winds die down. They say several trucks spun out of control. Wind is pushing around snow in this area causing low visibility at times. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/PAgLdPaWtO — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) February 15, 2019

Travelers heading toward Reno were stopping at chain checkpoints along the way Thursday.

Sierra Crow was traveling to Lake Tahoe for Valentine’s Day.

“We have friends who rented a cabin, who invited us up and they gave us a little warning,” she told FOX40.

Snow and slushy conditions were forcing drivers to slow down as plows continue to clear the roadways.

“I’m pretty apprehensive about this,” said traveler Julie Andolsen. “I was extra cautious because it seems smart.”

While most drivers were just trying to make it through, John Mitchell and his family stopped to enjoy the fresh coating of snow.

“It’s only going to get worse by tomorrow,” Mitchell said.

Drivers had a warning for people braving the winter weather in the Sierra.

“Just be smart. Make sure you have your chains and follow instructions,” Andelson said.