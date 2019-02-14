Man Arrested in Connection to Two Stockton Homicide Cases

STOCKTON — Stockton detectives arrested a man Thursday after connecting him to two homicide cases.

The police department says Joseph Henderson, 21, was connected to a deadly shooting that took place the morning of June 5, 2017. A 21-year-old man was killed in the area of Lebron Drive and Davis Road.

Nearly a year later on April 8, 2018, 18-year-old Ruben Cisneros was shot to death in Stockton’s Weston Ranch parking lot. He was chased around town by the shooter before he was followed to the busy parking lot.

“One of the bullets went through his head and touched the brain,” said his mother, Marisol. “The other went under his armpit and touched the heart.”

Family members told FOX40 Cisneros had been robbed of a Gucci bag and $70.

Henderson was arrested at a Stockton home and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on homicide charges connected to the 2017 and 2018 deadly shootings.