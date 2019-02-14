Powerful Storm Dumps More Rain and Snow Across the Region Causing Road Closures, Localized Flooding, Downed Trees

SACRAMENTO — The system known as an atmospheric river snaked through southern Oregon, Northern California and western Nevada while feeding on a deep plume of moisture stretching across the Pacific Ocean to near Hawaii, the National Weather Service said.

Northern California got hit with another round of wet weather Wednesday, with moderate rain continuing to fall in the Sacramento Valley.

It’s left behind saturated trees, moist soil and even localized flooding.

Rain, wind and snow will continue to impact our area on Thursday. We may also see a few thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Wow! An entire tree is blocking all four lanes of Fair Oaks Blvd near Munroe Street and Brett Harte Road. CHP says they have county crews on the way to clear the tree but it should take hours @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/VaV180Xq6f — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) February 14, 2019

Winter storm warnings were posted in the snow-laden Sierra Nevada, where the forecast said up to 7 feet (2.1 meters) of new snow could be dumped at elevations above 9,000 feet (2,743 meters).

The National Weather Service recorded winds gusting to 132 mph (213 kph) atop the Mount Rose ski resort southwest of Reno, Nevada.

A backcountry avalanche warning was issued throughout the Sierra.

“We are still trying to dig out of the last system, and we have another big storm here,” said Kevin “Coop” Cooper, spokesman for Kirkwood Mountain Resort south of Lake Tahoe.

Snow heavily impacted stretches of vital Interstate 5 in far Northern California, causing closures and forcing tire-chain requirements.

The West’s winter storms have greatly aided California’s water supply.

The most recent Sierra snowpack survey taken on Jan. 31 was 100 percent of normal to date. More snow has fallen since.

In the Eastern Sierra, the Mammoth Mountain resort reported the latest storm had already added 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) to its summit season total, which is nearing 38 feet (11.5 meters).

Mammoth said it planned to keep its slopes open to skiing and boarding through the Fourth of July, at least.