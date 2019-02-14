UPS Truck Hijacker Shot, Killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE (AP) — A standoff in San Jose has ended with authorities killing a gunman they say hijacked a UPS truck with the driver inside.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office says the chase began Thursday in South San Jose after the box truck was hijacked. The office says the gunman shot at pursuers.

Update: Hostage is safe and has been rescued. Suspect is still in the vehicle and has shot at deputies during the pursuit. Suspect is armed and dangerous. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/IafnucsOAP — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) February 15, 2019

The truck crossed town and stopped on First Street after a spike strip blew one tire while more than two dozen police cars blocked it in from behind.

After a standoff, a woman deputies initially described as a suspect left the truck and was taken into custody. The UPS driver was freed shortly before 7 p.m.

The gunman was shot a short time later after he ran out of the truck, apparently holding a shotgun.