5 Ingredient Recipes for $5

Martina is in the kitchen with Ashley Reinke from justbeinvegan.com learning some new inexpensive recipes.

Triple C Coleslaw

Ingredients for slaw:

1 cup shredded cabbage

1/4 cup shredded carrots

1/4 cup of grated apple

1/2 cup of sliced cucumber

1 pack of firm tofu

Ingredients for dressing:

1/2 avocado

3 tbsp water

2 tbsp white vinegar

3 tbsp dijon mustard

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. place avocado, water, mustard, and white vinegar into a dish and use an immersion blend to puree the ingredients together.

2. Assemble the salad by using tongs to mix the cabbage, carrots, apple, and cucumber with the dressing. add salt and pepper to taste.

3. finish with fresh or marinated tofu slices.

5 Ingredients 50 Calorie Cookies:

1 mashed banana

3/4 cup of oats

2.5 Tablespoons on peanut butter

2 Tbsp shredded coconut

Dash of cinnamon

Optional chocolate chips, walnuts, or raisins

Instructions:

Mix these ingredients together using a fork then place onto a greased cookie sheet (using a cookie scoop) and bake at 350 for 8-10 minutes. Yields 8 cookies.