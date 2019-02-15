Brother of Slain Oakdale Man Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAKDALE -- Cody Sorensen spent a lot of time at the Oakdale rodeo, he even mentored some kids.

But now, his family is heartbroken and still trying to come to terms with him being gone.

To the Oakdale community, 25-year-old Cody was a fun-loving cowboy and local rodeo bull rider.

But to those who knew him best, like his older brother ZacharI, Cody is remembered as a good man with a kind heart. He’s also remembered as a great son, brother, uncle and friend.

“Cody wasn't just some kid. He was a tribute to this community, and this town and his family. And he had a lot of people that he was a part of their lives and that's what we're all missing now,” Zachari said.

Cody was shot and killed early Sunday morning at the Bonnie Villa Apartments on Poplar Street.

With the help of witnesses, Oakdale police arrested William Beck Usilton III that morning for murder.

Detectives say what led up to that deadly shooting is still under investigation.

“I know they were arguing about something and I don’t know what exactly that was or the details but there's nothing...” Zachari said. “That guy was 200 pounds heavier than my brother he could have picked him up and walked him out the room if he had a problem with him. He didn't have to shoot him in the face. He didn't have to shoot him like that.”

For the Sorensens, 25 years was not enough time with Cody.

“We're going to miss him around here. He was part of the glue that held this family together,” Zachari stated.

Cody’s family says while there has been an arrest, they still don't have closure, for them justice for Cody means the death penalty for the man responsible for his death.

“He's going to get to sit in jail for the rest of his life. His family is going to get to come and visit him. I can’t visit my brother. My brother is gone, and this guy is still sucking air in some cell and it's not fair.” Zachari expressed.

Police say Oakdale is a small close-knit community and says when something tragic like this happens it affects everyone.

