Mom Uses Social Media to Ask The Rock to Take Her Daughter to Her Special Needs Prom

EL DORADO HILLS -- It takes a lot of courage for any teenager to ask someone to their high school prom, but how about asking Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to take you?

One Ponderosa High teen has started a social media campaign with the help of her mom to see if The Rock can be her date to her special needs school prom in May.

16-year-old Alexa Van Patten can do a lot more than striking a pose.

She swims, cheers, she rides her horse, Casanova and she even sings.

But what this Ponderosa High student really loves, is watching The Rock on her computer or at the movies.

Alexa says here favorite Rock movies are “Moana” and “San Andreas.”

Alexa has autism but it hasn't stopped her or her family from trying to give her everything most teenagers want.

And that includes a date to her upcoming prom.

“Who do you want for your prom date,” April asked. To which her daughter Alexa responded, “The Rock.”

“I thought, wow, that's a big reach,” April recalled.

So April started a social media campaign, posting a picture on her Instagram account, tagging The Rock with the message: her dream would be if he would escort her daughter to her special needs prom in May.

“But I thought, why not. He seems like somebody who actually might just do something like that,” April said.

In fact, he's come close.

Last year, a Minnesota teen asked The Rock for the same favor.

He declined but did so in a personal message on social media, then rented an entire theater in her home town for her and all of her friends for a night, to watch one of his newest films.

“So, I'm hoping that it somehow evolves and maybe goes viral and grabs his attention and maybe he does see it,” April said

Because this fun, talented young lady certainly deserves it

“Would you be happy if you got to meet the rock,” April asked.

“Yes,” Alexa exclaimed.