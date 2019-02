NASHVILLE — A Nashville nurse technician is turning heads with her moving rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

The video was taken Saturday night at Saint Thomas West Hospital by Olivia Kilburn, who was visiting her grandmother, Patsy Tate.

Kilburn then shared the video of nurse technician Mikea Braden singing to Tate on Facebook.

Kilburn added a note that her grandmother was “blessed with the best nurse tech.”

She also says her grandmother is better now and out of the hospital.