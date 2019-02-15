Police Body Cam Footage Reveals Chaos on K Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Newly released body cam video from the Sacramento police department - revealing what it was like in the Downtown Commons area during the early morning hours of December 30th.

Two people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting near what was the El Rey nightclub.

"Sam 33... we still need a few more units out here to help with the crowd... ok," one officer can be heard saying in the recording.

Officers wade into that chaos, trying to get information from the living, justice for the dead and secure safety for themselves in the early stages of their investigation.

"Sam 33 continue units code 3 to help with crowd control."

Twenty-six-year-old Abram Oates of Sacramento and 31-year-old Tuan Tran of Berkeley died as a result of bullets fired after some sort of fight at the club.

"Let's get everybody out of here," an officer says in the recording.

This incident prompted stepped-up patrols near Golden 1 Center along K street and a close examination of any gang influence on those involved.

As of yet, there have been no arrests in this case.